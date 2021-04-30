IKM-Manning track and field teams compete at Bob Clark Relays at Audubon

Amos Rasmussen finished third in the 100-meter dash for the Wolves in 11.42.

The 4x800 relay team of Smith, Connor Keller, Lane Sams and Quentin Dreyer also ran third in 9:07.2.

Smith added a fourth-place effort in the 800 meters in 2:09.4.

Girls’ results

Alexa Ahrenholtz led the IKM-Manning girls on Tuesday, as she placed second in both the 100 meters (13.21) and 200 meters (27.92).

Ahrenholtz added a third-place finish in the high jump at five feet overall.

Morgan Hanson also ran third in the 3,000-meter run in 12:34.20, while Bianca Cadwell was third in the 400 meters in 1:06.12.

The Wolves’ sprint medley relay team of Amber Halbur, Maddie Snyder, Cadwell and Ahrenholtz took third in 2:02.20.

Cadwell wound up fourth in the 800 meters in 2:44.81.

Final Team Standings