IKM-Manning track and field teams compete at Bob Clark Relays at Audubon

The IKM-Manning boys placed fifth and girls seventh in their respective divisions at the Bob Clark Relays on Tuesday at Audubon.
The IKM-Manning boys tallied 64 team points.
Underwood won the boys’ team title with 123 points.
Clarinda was a close second to the Eagles with 119 points.
On the girls’ side, IKM-Manning netted 45 team points.
Underwood went home as the team champion with 100 points. Audubon was runnerup with 84 points.
Boys’ results
Quentin Dreyer was IKM-Manning’s lone individual champion, as he won the 3,200-meter run in 10 minutes, 32.3 seconds.
The Wolves’ distance medley relay team of Cooper Irlmeier, Justin Segebart, Hunter Smith and Akim Duot took gold as well in 4:05.21.
Quentin Dreyer took second place in both the 800-meter run (2:09.4) and 1,600-meter run (4:41.8), as his 1,600 time set a new school record in that event.
Amos Rasmussen finished third in the 100-meter dash for the Wolves in 11.42.
The 4x800 relay team of Smith, Connor Keller, Lane Sams and Quentin Dreyer also ran third in 9:07.2.
Smith added a fourth-place effort in the 800 meters in 2:09.4.
Girls’ results
Alexa Ahrenholtz led the IKM-Manning girls on Tuesday, as she placed second in both the 100 meters (13.21) and 200 meters (27.92).
Ahrenholtz added a third-place finish in the high jump at five feet overall.
Morgan Hanson also ran third in the 3,000-meter run in 12:34.20, while Bianca Cadwell was third in the 400 meters in 1:06.12.
The Wolves’ sprint medley relay team of Amber Halbur, Maddie Snyder, Cadwell and Ahrenholtz took third in 2:02.20.
Cadwell wound up fourth in the 800 meters in 2:44.81.
Final Team Standings
Boys
1. Underwood 123; 2. Clarinda 119; 3. CAM 85; 4. Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center 81; 5. IKM-Manning 64; 6. Audubon 54; 7. Coon Rapids-Bayard 31; 8. Tri-Center 17; 9. Southwest Valley 8; 10. Ar-We-Va 6; 11. AHST/Walnut 1
Girls
1. Underwood 100; 2. Audubon 84; 3. Panorama 72; 4. Clarinda 71; 5. Adair-Casey/GC 61; 6. Tri-Center 54; 7. IKM-Manning 45; 8. Ar-We-Va 37; 9. CAM 33; 10. Griswold 14; 11. Grandview Christian 8; 12. Southwest Valley 7; 13. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 3