IKM-Manning track and field teams compete at Denison meet

The IKM-Manning girls and boys competed at the Denison-Schleswig Co-Ed Track and Field Meet on Friday at Denison.
On the boys’ side, IKM-Manning tallied 109 points for third place in the final team standings behind champion Harlan (143) and second-place Woodbine (116).
On the girls’ side, IKM-Manning rang up 49 team points for sixth in the final standings.
Harlan also won the girls’ team title with 182 points.
Underwood was second to the Cyclones with 110.
Boys’ results
Quentin Dreyer led IKM -Manning on Friday by winning two individual events.
Dreyer took gold in the 800-meter run (two minutes, 07.5 seconds) and 3,200-meter run (10:33.2). He also took second in the 1,600-meter run in 4:50.25.
Liam Carter was a double winner for the Wolves, capturing first place in the 110-meter high hurdles (16.87) and 400-meter hurdles (59.25).
IKM-Manning’s 4x400 relay team of Connor Keller, Hunter Smith, Akim Duot and James Vega ran second in 3:46.8.
Picking up individual thirds for the Wolves were Amos Rasmussen in the 100-meter dash (12.2) and Jaxon Doyel in the 400-meter dash (57.33).
The Wolves also took third in four relays: the 4x800, 4x200, distance medley and shuttle hurdle.
The 4x800 team of Smith, Justin Segebart, Reed Hinners and Luke Ramsey ran 9:37.2.
The 4x200 squad of Connor Keller, Cooper Irlmeier, Drew Doyel and Rasmussen ran 1:39.0.
The distance medley foursome of Irlmeier, Eli Dreyer, Duot and Lane Sams turned in a time of 4:06.92, while the shuttle hurdle group of Brody Blom, Will Fara, Eli Dreyer and Carter finished in 1:16.06.
Hunter Smith ran fourth in the 800 meters in 2:12.
And, the Wolves’ sprint medley relay team of Drew Doyel, Rasmussen, Vega and Connor Keller ran fourth in 1:44.3.
Girls’ results
Leading the way for the IKM-Manning girls at Denison was Alexa Ahrenholtz, who took first place in both the high jump (four feet, 10 inches) and 100 meters (13.80).
Morgan Hanson ran third in the 1,500-meter run in 6:07.36.
The Wolves’ distance medley relay foursome of Maddie Snyder, Amber Halbur, Ahrenholtz and Bianca Cadwell ran third as well in 5:01.90.
IKM-Manning’s sprint medley relay team of Snyder, Halbur, Ahrenholtz and Cadwell finished fourth in 2:01.29.