IKM-Manning track and field teams compete at Denison meet

Picking up individual thirds for the Wolves were Amos Rasmussen in the 100-meter dash (12.2) and Jaxon Doyel in the 400-meter dash (57.33).

The Wolves also took third in four relays: the 4x800, 4x200, distance medley and shuttle hurdle.

The 4x800 team of Smith, Justin Segebart, Reed Hinners and Luke Ramsey ran 9:37.2.

The 4x200 squad of Connor Keller, Cooper Irlmeier, Drew Doyel and Rasmussen ran 1:39.0.

The distance medley foursome of Irlmeier, Eli Dreyer, Duot and Lane Sams turned in a time of 4:06.92, while the shuttle hurdle group of Brody Blom, Will Fara, Eli Dreyer and Carter finished in 1:16.06.

Hunter Smith ran fourth in the 800 meters in 2:12.

And, the Wolves’ sprint medley relay team of Drew Doyel, Rasmussen, Vega and Connor Keller ran fourth in 1:44.3.

Girls’ results