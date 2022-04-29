IKM-Manning track and field teams in action at Audubon

The IKM-Manning girls tied for third and boys took fifth in their respective divisions at the Bob Clark Relays on Tuesday at Audubon.

On the girls’ side, IKM-Manning netted 86 points to tie Audubon for third in the final team standings.

Clarinda was your team champion for the girls with 100 points.

On the boys’ side, IKM-Manning tallied 56 points in all. Clarinda also won the boys’ team title with 129 points.

Girls’ results

IKM earned second-place finishes in the 4x800 and 4x400 relays.

The 4x800 team of Bianca Cadwell, Emmie Ring, Emily Albertsen and Julianna Stribe ran 10 minutes, 43.44 seconds, while the 4x400 foursome of Taylor Beckendorf, Maddy Snyder, Hannah McKinney and Lauren Irlbeck ran 4:33.90.

Picking up individual thirds were Albertsen in the 3,000-meter run (12:01.93) and 1,500-meter run (5:33.86) and Sofia Fernandez in the 200-meter dash (28.67).

The Wolves’ 4x200 relay team of Amber Halbur, Snyder, Abby Neiheisel and Fernandez ran third in 1:55.57.

Individual fourths went to Morgan Hanson in the 3,000 (12:17.99), Ring in the 400-meter hurdles (1:14.62) and Cadwell in the 800-meter run (2:45.92).

Boys’ results

Caden Keller had IKM-Manning’s lone title, as he took gold in the 3,200-meter run in 10:22.7.

Lane Sams ran second in the 1,600-meter run in 4:47.8.

The Wolves’ 4x800 and distance medley relay teams placed second as well.

The 4x800 foursome of Hunter Smith, Abe Polzien, Reed Hinners and Jaxon Doyel ran 8:54.96, while the distance medley team of Jase Lueth, Ross Kusel, Doyel and Keller ran 3:51.13.

Sams finished fourth in the 3,200 (10:39.5).