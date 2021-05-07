IKM-Manning track and field teams in action at WIC meet

The IKM-Manning boys placed third and girls eighth in their respective divisions at the Western Iowa Conference Track and Field Meet on Tuesday at Audubon.
On the boys’ side, IKM-Manning tallied 94 team points.
Treynor went home as the team champion with 193 points. Underwood was second with 150 points.
On the girls’ side, IKM-Manning netted 46 points in all. Treynor also won the girls’ team title with 146 points, while Underwood was runnerup with 127 points.
Boys’ results
IKM-Manning was led by Quentin Dreyer, who claimed a pair of WIC individual titles in the 3,200-meter run (10 minutes, 09.54 seconds) and 1,600-meter run (4:48.29).
Amos Rasmussen finished third in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes in 11.40 and 23.44, respectively.
Connor Keller also took third in the 400-meter dash in 55.14.
The Wolves took third in the 4x800 and 4x400 relays.
The 4x800 team of Akim Duot, Jaxon Doyel, Caden Keller and Connor Keller ran 9:05.68, while the 4x400 foursome of Connor Keller, Duot, Justin Segebart and Quentin Dreyer ran 3:45.59.
Individual fourths went to Cooper Irlmeier in the long jump (19-8 1/4) and Quentin Dreyer in the 800-meter run (2:07.63).
The 4x100 relay team of Connor Keller, Drew Doyel, Irlmeier and Rasmussen ran fourth in 47.29.
Girls’ results
The IKM-Manning girls were led by Alexa Ahrenholtz on Tuesday.
The senior took second place in both the high jump (five feet) and 100 meters (13.23).
Morgan Hanson added a third-place finish in the 3,000-meter run in 12:15.23.
The 4x100 relay foursome of Amber Halbur, Maddie Snyder, Bianca Cadwell and Ahrenholtz ran fifth in 55.37.
Cadwell also took sixth in the 400 meters (1:07.18) and 800 meters (2:41.78).
Final Team Standings
Boys
1. Treynor 193; 2. Underwood 150; 3. IKM-Manning 94; 4. Audubon 68; 5. Riverside 66; 6. Tri-Center 57; 7. Missouri Valley 40; 8. Logan-Magnolia 39; 9. AHST/Walnut 34