IKM-Manning track and field teams in action at WIC meet
Wolves at WIC track 2021

The IKM-Manning boys placed third and girls eighth in their respective divisions at the Western Iowa Conference Track and Field Meet on Tuesday at Audubon.

On the boys’ side, IKM-Manning tallied 94 team points.

Treynor went home as the team champion with 193 points. Underwood was second with 150 points.

On the girls’ side, IKM-Manning netted 46 points in all. Treynor also won the girls’ team title with 146 points, while Underwood was runnerup with 127 points.

Boys’ results

IKM-Manning was led by Quentin Dreyer, who claimed a pair of WIC individual titles in the 3,200-meter run (10 minutes, 09.54 seconds) and 1,600-meter run (4:48.29).

Amos Rasmussen finished third in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes in 11.40 and 23.44, respectively.

Connor Keller also took third in the 400-meter dash in 55.14.

The Wolves took third in the 4x800 and 4x400 relays.

The 4x800 team of Akim Duot, Jaxon Doyel, Caden Keller and Connor Keller ran 9:05.68, while the 4x400 foursome of Connor Keller, Duot, Justin Segebart and Quentin Dreyer ran 3:45.59.

Individual fourths went to Cooper Irlmeier in the long jump (19-8 1/4) and Quentin Dreyer in the 800-meter run (2:07.63).

The 4x100 relay team of Connor Keller, Drew Doyel, Irlmeier and Rasmussen ran fourth in 47.29.

Girls’ results

The IKM-Manning girls were led by Alexa Ahrenholtz on Tuesday.

The senior took second place in both the high jump (five feet) and 100 meters (13.23).

Morgan Hanson added a third-place finish in the 3,000-meter run in 12:15.23.

The 4x100 relay foursome of Amber Halbur, Maddie Snyder, Bianca Cadwell and Ahrenholtz ran fifth in 55.37.

Cadwell also took sixth in the 400 meters (1:07.18) and 800 meters (2:41.78).

Final Team Standings

Boys

1. Treynor 193; 2. Underwood 150; 3. IKM-Manning 94; 4. Audubon 68; 5. Riverside 66; 6. Tri-Center 57; 7. Missouri Valley 40; 8. Logan-Magnolia 39; 9. AHST/Walnut 34

Girls

1. Treynor 146; 2. Underwood 127; 3. AHST/Walnut 90; 4. Audubon 84; 5. tie: Riverside and Tri-Center 77; 7. Logan-Magnolia 76; 8. IKM-Manning 46; 9. Missouri Valley 15

