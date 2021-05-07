IKM-Manning track and field teams in action at WIC meet

The IKM-Manning boys placed third and girls eighth in their respective divisions at the Western Iowa Conference Track and Field Meet on Tuesday at Audubon.

On the boys’ side, IKM-Manning tallied 94 team points.

Treynor went home as the team champion with 193 points. Underwood was second with 150 points.

On the girls’ side, IKM-Manning netted 46 points in all. Treynor also won the girls’ team title with 146 points, while Underwood was runnerup with 127 points.

Boys’ results

IKM-Manning was led by Quentin Dreyer, who claimed a pair of WIC individual titles in the 3,200-meter run (10 minutes, 09.54 seconds) and 1,600-meter run (4:48.29).

Amos Rasmussen finished third in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes in 11.40 and 23.44, respectively.

Connor Keller also took third in the 400-meter dash in 55.14.

The Wolves took third in the 4x800 and 4x400 relays.