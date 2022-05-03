IKM-Manning track and field teams shine at Guthrie Center

The IKM-Manning track and field teams had very successful nights at the Gonzales/Parish Invitational hosted by Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center on Thursday at Guthrie Center.

IKM-Manning won the girls’ team championship with 186 points.

Adair-Casey/GC and Audubon tied for second overall with each team netting 145 points.

On the boys’ side, IKM-Manning rang up 147.50 points to take home second place behind champion Adair-Casey/GC, which tallied 209 points.

Girls’ results

IKM-Manning took first place in seven events on Thursday night, including capturing four relay titles.

Individually, IKM-Manning got titles from Amber Halbur in the long jump (13 feet, 10 1/4), Abby Neiheisel in the 100-meter hurdles (17.8 seconds) and Emmie Ring in the 400-meter hurdles (1:14.80).

The Wolves took gold in the shuttle hurdle, distance medley, 4x200 and 4x100 relays.

The shuttle hurdle team of Neiheisel, Halbur, Ring and Maddy Snyder ran 1:14.45.

The distance medley foursome of Bianca Cadwell, Sofia Fernandez, Ring and Julianna Stribe ran 4:46.73.

The 4x200 squad of Halbur, Snyder, Neiheisel and Fernandez turned in a time of 1:55.44, while the 4x100 unit of Halbur, Fernandez, Cadwell and Neiheisel finished in 55.54.

Individual seconds went to Jersey Bexten in the discus (81-7) and Emily Albertsen in the 3,000-meter run (12:03.14).

The Wolves also took second in the 4x800 and 4x400 relays.

The 4x800 team of Cadwell, Hannah McKinney, Raegan Garrison and Kaitlynn Spoelstra ran 11:34.20, while the 4x400 foursome of Taylor Beckendorf, Snyder, Ring and Lauren Irlbeck ran 4:28.09.

Picking up individual thirds were Morgan Hanson in the 3,000 (12:11.26) and 1,500-meter run (5:41.03), Fernandez in the 200-meter run (29.04) and Stribe in the 800-meter run (2:41.85).

The Wolves also took third in the sprint medley with Brianna Rosonke, Emma Branning, Irlbeck and Stribe running 2:07.79.

Boys’ results

IKM-Manning athletes earned three gold performances on Thursday.

Caden Keller won the 3,200-meter run in a clocking of 10:27.4.

The Wolves also won the 4x800 and 4x400 relays.

The 4x800 team of Hunter Smith, Reed Hinners, Lane Sams and Jaxon Doyel crossed first in 8:48.4, while the 4x400 foursome of Doyel, Smith, Justin Segebart and Abe Polzien ran 3:42.7.

Picking up individual seconds were Keller in the 1,600-meter run (4:51.7) and Polzien in the 800-meter run (2:16.3).

The Wolves also took second in the sprint medley, 4x200 and distance medley relays.

The sprint medley team of Jase Lueth, Eli Dreyer, Doyel and Ross Kusel ran 1:42.1.

The 4x200 squad of Lueth, Dreyer, Segebart and Doyel circled the track in 1:38.4, while the distance medley team of Trey Barry, Segebart, Sam and Hinners turned in a time of 4:04.60.

Keller ran third in the 400-meter dash in 54.53, while Sams was third in the 1,600 in 4:57.2.

Final Team Standings

Girls

1. IKM-Manning 186; 2. tie: Adair-Casey/GC 145; 4. Panorama 72; 5. Coon Rapids-Bayard 42; 6. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 37; 7. Paton-Churdan 10

Boys