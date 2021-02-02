IKM-Manning, Tri-Center split in Western Iowa Conference action

The IKM-Manning basketball teams split with Tri-Center in Western Iowa Conference action on Friday night at Manning.
In the opener, IKM-Manning limited Tri-Center to single digits in all four quarters, as Gene Rasmussen’s squad picked up a 61-30 victory.
In the nightcap, Keith Wagner’s IKM-Manning club fell behind 30-12 at halftime and wound up suffering a 56-37 loss to the visiting Trojans.
Girls’ results
Friday’s 31-point win snapped a two-game losing streak for IKM-Manning, which moved to 5-7 in WIC play and 5-9 overall.
Up 32-18 at halftime, IKM-Manning outscored T-C 29-12 in the second half to pull away for the win, as the Wolves forced the Trojans into 36 turnovers in collecting a total of 17 steals.
Alexa Ahrenholtz led the Wolves with 19 points and seven steals to go with four rebounds.
Taylor Ferneding added 18 points and four boards.
Nicole Hanson also had 11 points and five boards, while Bianca Cadwell had four points, 13 boards, three assists and two steals.
Morgan Hanson also had six points and four steals for the Wolves.
Boys’ results
Friday’s loss was the third in a row for IKM-Manning, which fell to 3-9 in the conference and 4-10 overall.
Down 18 at halftime, IKM-Manning went into the fourth quarter trailing by 20 at 48-28.
Connor Keller led IKM-Manning with 12 points to go with two steals.
Kyler Rasmussen added eight points, four boards and three assists. Luke Ramsey had six points and two boards.
Cooper Irlmeier also had six points and two assists. Drew Doyel wound up with three points, while Brody Swearingen had two points, two boards and two assists for the Wolves.