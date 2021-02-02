IKM-Manning, Tri-Center split in Western Iowa Conference action

The IKM-Manning basketball teams split with Tri-Center in Western Iowa Conference action on Friday night at Manning.

In the opener, IKM-Manning limited Tri-Center to single digits in all four quarters, as Gene Rasmussen’s squad picked up a 61-30 victory.

In the nightcap, Keith Wagner’s IKM-Manning club fell behind 30-12 at halftime and wound up suffering a 56-37 loss to the visiting Trojans.

Girls’ results

Friday’s 31-point win snapped a two-game losing streak for IKM-Manning, which moved to 5-7 in WIC play and 5-9 overall.

Up 32-18 at halftime, IKM-Manning outscored T-C 29-12 in the second half to pull away for the win, as the Wolves forced the Trojans into 36 turnovers in collecting a total of 17 steals.

Alexa Ahrenholtz led the Wolves with 19 points and seven steals to go with four rebounds.

Taylor Ferneding added 18 points and four boards.