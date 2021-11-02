IKM-Manning's Albertsen, Keller in action at state cross country

IKM-Manning junior Caden Keller and freshman Emily Albertsen both competed for the first time on Saturday at the 2021 State Cross Country Championships at the Lakeside Municipal Golf Course at Fort Dodge.

The two Wolves participated in the Class 1A races.

Keller placed 45th overall out of 156 runners in a time of 17 minutes, 45.84 seconds.

Earlham seniors Jayden Dickson and Dominic Braet finished one-two in Class 1A in times of 16:06.46 and 16:18.50.

Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center won the Class 1A team championship for the boys with 75 points.

Maquoketa Valley was runnerup to the Chargers with 112 points.

For Albertsen, the first-year runner for IKM-Manning placed 34th overall out of 150 athletes on Saturday in a time of 21:14.42.

Calamus-Wheatland freshman Noelle Steines captured the 1A individual title in 18:20.91.

Winning the 1A team title for the girls was Solon with 77 points.