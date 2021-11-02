IKM-Manning's Albertsen, Keller in action at state cross country

IKM-Manning junior Caden Keller and freshman Emily Albertsen both competed for the first time on Saturday at the 2021 State Cross Country Championships at the Lakeside Municipal Golf Course at Fort Dodge.
The two Wolves participated in the Class 1A races.
Keller placed 45th overall out of 156 runners in a time of 17 minutes, 45.84 seconds.
Earlham seniors Jayden Dickson and Dominic Braet finished one-two in Class 1A in times of 16:06.46 and 16:18.50.
Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center won the Class 1A team championship for the boys with 75 points.
Maquoketa Valley was runnerup to the Chargers with 112 points.
For Albertsen, the first-year runner for IKM-Manning placed 34th overall out of 150 athletes on Saturday in a time of 21:14.42.
Calamus-Wheatland freshman Noelle Steines captured the 1A individual title in 18:20.91.
Winning the 1A team title for the girls was Solon with 77 points.
Logan-Magnolia was second among the 16 teams with 121 points.
"Both Keller and Albertsen ran close to their goal times that they were shooting for which was great. As first-time state participants, they did a great job," commented IKM-Manning coach Robert Cast.
"They both worked hard to get to state. They both made the most of it, and now I feel both are very focused to get back to state next year," he added.
Final Team Standings
Class 1A Boys
1.Adair-Case/Guthrie Center 75; 2. Maquoketa Valley 112; 3. Earlham 134; 4. Valley Lutheran 161; 5. Pella Christian 178; 6. Bellevue 198; 7. Central Decatur 199; 8. Iowa City Regina 202; 9. Woodbine 234; 10. Fort Dodge St. Edmond 241; 11. Ogden 255; 12. Central Springs 263; 13. Cascade 297; 14. Council Bluffs St. Albert 305; 15. Mason City Newman Catholic 307; 16. Columbus Junction 314
Class 1A Girls
1. South Winneshiek 104; 2. Logan-Magnolia 121; 3. Fort Dodge St. Edmond 167; 4. Hudson 170; 5. Pekin 177; 6. Iowa City Regina 204; 7. Sumner-Fredericksburg 219; 8. North Tama 226; 9. North Linn 227; 10. Woodbine 232; 11. Earlham 235; 12. Mason City Newman 255; 13. Wapsie Valley 257; 14. Council Bluffs St. Albert 263; 15. Adair-Casey/GC 267; 16. Central Decatur 368