IKM-Manning's Danner recognized on WIC teams

The 2020 Western Iowa All-Conference Volleyball Teams were released on Thursday.

A total of 16 were recognized on the top two teams with eight first-team selections and eight second-team picks.

IKM-Manning senior Lauren Danner was listed as an honorable mention all-league performer for the Wolves.

Danner led IKM-Manning with 211 digs and had nine kills for the Wolves in 2020.

Danner and senior teammate Sierra Ferry both were honored as all-academic volleyball selections in the WIC for fall sports.

Three IKM-Manning senior boys were honored as fall sports all-academic picks for cross country in Quentin Dreyer, Conner Keller and Tanner Spoelstra.

The top two volleyball all-conference teams:

First Team