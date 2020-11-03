IKM-Manning's Danner recognized on WIC teams

The 2020 Western Iowa All-Conference Volleyball Teams were released on Thursday.
A total of 16 were recognized on the top two teams with eight first-team selections and eight second-team picks.
IKM-Manning senior Lauren Danner was listed as an honorable mention all-league performer for the Wolves.
Danner led IKM-Manning with 211 digs and had nine kills for the Wolves in 2020.
Danner and senior teammate Sierra Ferry both were honored as all-academic volleyball selections in the WIC for fall sports.
Three IKM-Manning senior boys were honored as fall sports all-academic picks for cross country in Quentin Dreyer, Conner Keller and Tanner Spoelstra.
The top two volleyball all-conference teams:
First Team
Macy Von Fossen, Underwood, Sr.; Presley Pogge, Tri-Center, Sr.; Peyton Cook, Underwood, Sr.; Emma Flathers, Treynor, Jr.; Maddie Lewis, Treynor, Jr.; Ava Hilts, Missouri Valley, Soph.; Ashley Christians, Logan-Magnolia, Sr.; Miranda Ring, Tri-Center, Jr.
Second Team
Zoe Russ, Underwood, Sr.; Stella Umphries, Treynor, Sr.; Ella Myler, Missouri Valley, Soph.; Maya Contreraz, Missouri Valley, Soph.; Lesley Morales-Foote, Underwood, Jr.; Kenna Ford, Riverside, Sr.; Macanna Guritz, Logan-Magnolia, Soph.; Courtney Ohl, Logan-Magnolia, Sr.