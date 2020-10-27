IKM-Manning's Dreyer advances to state cross country meet

IKM-Manning’s Quentin Dreyer will conclude his running career at the state cross country meet.
That after the senior placed fourth overall among the top 10 finishers in a Class 1A state-qualifying meet on Friday at Guthrie Center.
The IKM-Manning boys just missed qualifying for the state meet as a team, as the Wolves netted 80 points and placed third overall in the final standings behind champion Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center (48) and runnerup East Marshall (73).
In Class 1A, the top two teams and top 10 individuals advance to the state meet set for Saturday, October 31, at the Lakeside Municipal Golf Course at Fort Dodge.
Dreyer placed fourth overall out of 98 runners at Guthrie Center in a time of 17 minutes, 56.42 seconds.
Tri-Center senior Brett McGee was the individual champion in 17:29.41.
Dreyer will compete at the state meet for the second year in a row with the 1A state race set for 4 p.m. on Oct. 31.
"Dreyer ran a great race today. He has put in a tremendous amount of work to accomplish qualifying for the state meet for a second time," commented IKM-Manning coach Robert Cast.
Senior Connor Keller ran just missed qualifying for the state meet, placing 12th overall in 18:40.35.
Sophomore Caden Keller ran 15th for the Wolves in 18:43.63.
He was followed by freshman Lane Sams (24th, 19:06.74), senior Tanner Spoelstra (27th, 19:25.15 and freshman Jayden Phipps (47th, 20:44.63).
"Connor Keller also ran a good race today and fell just short for state by placing 12th. He was very consistent all year and worked hard all season," Cast said.
Three IKM-Manning girls also competed in 1A action at Guthrie Center.
Sophomore Julianna Stribe just missed advancing to the state meet, as she placed 12th overall out of 87 runners in a time of 22:41.84.
Tri-Center senior Peyton Pogge was your individual champion in 19:56.98.
The top two teams to advance to state were Adair-Casey/GC (51) and Montezuma (98).
Sophomore Morgan Hanson ran 31st for the Wolves in 23:53.64, while sophomore Kaitlynn Spoelstra finished 57th overall in a 25:46.67 clocking.