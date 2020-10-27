IKM-Manning's Dreyer advances to state cross country meet

IKM-Manning’s Quentin Dreyer will conclude his running career at the state cross country meet.

That after the senior placed fourth overall among the top 10 finishers in a Class 1A state-qualifying meet on Friday at Guthrie Center.

The IKM-Manning boys just missed qualifying for the state meet as a team, as the Wolves netted 80 points and placed third overall in the final standings behind champion Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center (48) and runnerup East Marshall (73).

In Class 1A, the top two teams and top 10 individuals advance to the state meet set for Saturday, October 31, at the Lakeside Municipal Golf Course at Fort Dodge.

Dreyer placed fourth overall out of 98 runners at Guthrie Center in a time of 17 minutes, 56.42 seconds.

Tri-Center senior Brett McGee was the individual champion in 17:29.41.

Dreyer will compete at the state meet for the second year in a row with the 1A state race set for 4 p.m. on Oct. 31.