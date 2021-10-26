IKM-Manning's Keller, Albertsen qualify for state cross country

IKM-Manning will be represented at the state cross country meet in Class 1A by junior Caden Keller and freshman Emily Albertsen.
That after the two Wolves placed among the top 10 individuals in their respective divisions at a state-qualifying meet on Thursday at Panora.
The IKM-Manning boys just missed qualifying as a team with a third-place effort of 124 points.
In Class 1A, the top two teams and top 10 finishers advance to the state meet scheduled for Saturday, October 30, at the Lakeside Municipal Golf Course at Fort Dodge.
Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center (43) and Ogden (65) went one-two in the final team standings to qualify for the state meet.
On the girls’ side, IKM-Manning netted 176 points for eighth place overall.
Logan-Magnolia won the girls’ team title with 28 points. The Panthers will be joined at Fort Dodge by runnerup Adair-Casey/G-C, which garnered 75 team points.
Keller will run at the state meet for the first time after placing seventh overall out of 92 runners in a time of 17 minutes, 40 seconds.
Sophomore Lane Sams ran 16th for IKM-Manning in 18:34.
Junior Nathan Johnson took 30th for the Wolves in 20:03.
He was followed by freshman Kasche Huehn (34th, 20:23), freshman Josiah Conner (40th, 20:35), freshman Abe Polzien (41st, 20:36) and junior Joel McLaws (56th, 21:35).
Albertsen will get her initial taste of the state cross country meet after the first-year runner placed seventh overall out of 84 athletes at Panora in 21:37.
Freshman Raegan Garrison ran 25th for IKM-Manning in 22:53.
Junior Julianna Stribe placed 54th overall in 26:00.
She was followed by junior Kaitlynn Spoelstra (63rd, 26:42), junior Maddy Snyder (65th, 26:52) and senior McKenna Mullen (81st, 30:56).
At the state meet, Albertsen will compete at 2:30 p.m., with Keller taking the course at 3:15 p.m.
"Both Keller and Albertsen ran great races today. They both got out the way they needed to and both had contact with the front-lead pack from the start," commented IKM-Manning coach Robert Cast.
"Keller and Albertsen both did a great job attacking the middle of the race and then finished strong on their final push to the finish."
"I was very proud of their accomplishments, as their hard work paid off with a trip to the state meet," Cast remarked.
"As a whole, I was pleased with the season for the rest of our runners as well. I think they all worked hard to improve and achieve their goals throughout the season," the Wolves’ boss added.