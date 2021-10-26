IKM-Manning's Keller, Albertsen qualify for state cross country

IKM-Manning will be represented at the state cross country meet in Class 1A by junior Caden Keller and freshman Emily Albertsen.

That after the two Wolves placed among the top 10 individuals in their respective divisions at a state-qualifying meet on Thursday at Panora.

The IKM-Manning boys just missed qualifying as a team with a third-place effort of 124 points.

In Class 1A, the top two teams and top 10 finishers advance to the state meet scheduled for Saturday, October 30, at the Lakeside Municipal Golf Course at Fort Dodge.

Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center (43) and Ogden (65) went one-two in the final team standings to qualify for the state meet.

On the girls’ side, IKM-Manning netted 176 points for eighth place overall.

Logan-Magnolia won the girls’ team title with 28 points. The Panthers will be joined at Fort Dodge by runnerup Adair-Casey/G-C, which garnered 75 team points.