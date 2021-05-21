IKM-Manning's Powers advances to regional golf final

The IKM-Manning girls shot a team score of 436 to place fourth at a Class 1A regional golf tournament on Monday at the Lakeside Municipal Golf Course at Fort Dodge.

Remsen-St. Mary’s (384) and Newell-Fonda (407) finished one-two as a teams and will advance to regional final competition set for Monday, May 24, at the Holstein Country Club.

Tori Galles of R-SM earned medalist honors with an 83.

IKM-Manning’s Kylie Powers took second with an 85 and will advance to regional final play as one of the six qualifying individuals.

Powers shot rounds of 44 and 41, respectively.

Bre Muhlbauer carded a 110 for the Wolves with rounds of 56-56.

She was followed by Megan Williams (57-63--120), Brooke Booth (59-62--121), Maeve Nielsen (54-71--125) and Eryn Ramsey (59-74--133).

Final Team Standings