IKM-Manning's Powers earns medalist honors at WIC Tournament

The IKM-Manning girls placed third and boys seventh at the 2022 Western Iowa Conference Golf Tournament on Wednesday at the Nishna Hills Golf Club at Atlantic.

On the girls’ side, IKM-Manning shot a team total of 427.

Treynor grabbed the WIC team title with a 400 total. Logan-Magnolia was runnerup at 420.

On the boys’ side, IKM-Manning finished seventh overall with a team total of 381.

Treynor also won the boys’ conference title with a 309 total. Audubon was runnerup to the Cardinals at 351.

Girls’ results

IKM-Manning was led by Kylie Powers, who was crowned the WIC’s individual champion with an 18-hole total of 88 (45-43).

Runnerup medalist honors went to Treynor’s Brooklynn Currin with a 90 (44-46).

Brooke Booth shot a 108 (51-57) for IKM-Manning.

She was followed by Maeve Nielsen (57-57-114), Bailee Germer (58-59-117), Megan Williams (56-64--120) and Eryn Ramsey (59-65--124).

Boys’ results

IKM-Manning’s Max Nielsen led the Wolves on Wednesday, as he took home runnerup medalist honors with a 77 total after shooting rounds of 36 and 41, respectively.

Treynor’s Ethan Konz was your WIC individual champion with a 70 (37-33).

Devyn Sander carded a 98 (52-46) for IKM-Manning.

He was followed by Josh Walker (46-53--99), Nolan Ramsey (51-56--107), Luke Ramsey (56-53--109) and Andan Spooner (68-53--121).

Final Team Standings

Girls

1. Treynor 400; 2. Logan-Magnolia 420; 3. IKM-Manning 427; 4. Audubon 446; 5. Oakland Riverside 493; 6. Tri-Center 496; 7. Underwood 499; 8. Missouri Valley 510

Boys

1. Treynor 309; 2. Audubon 351; 3. Tri-Center 357; 4. Missouri Valley 364; 5. Underwood 369; 6. Logan-Magnolia 371; 7. IKM-Manning 381