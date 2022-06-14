IKM-M's Nielsen yields just one hit in Wolves' 1-0 win over Vikings

IKM-Manning pitcher Max Nielsen allowed only one hit and struck out 15 AHST/Walnut batters on Thursday night, as the Wolves won for the fifth time in six games with a 1-0 baseball victory at Manilla.

The win moved IKM-Manning to 4-4 in Western Iowa Conference play and 6-5 overall.

IKM-Manning scored its lone run in the bottom of the third inning, as Brody Blom singled, stole second and raced around on two passed balls for the one run.

Blom finished 1-for-2 at the plate. Reed Hinners also went 1-for-2. Ben Ramsey and Treyton Barry each went 1-for-3, while Tristan Barry was 1-for-1 for the Wolves.

The Wolves had another scoring opportunity in the sixth, as the hosts loaded the bases with one out, but unable to push any runs across.