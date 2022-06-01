IKM-M's Powers, BV's Dumbaugh compete at Class 1A State Golf

Kylie Powers of IKM-Manning and Makenzie Dumbaugh of Boyer Valley both competed at the Class 1A State Golf Tournament on Thursday and Friday at the American Legion Golf Course at Marshalltown.

Powers shot a two-day total of 175 to finish eighth overall in the final individual standings.

On Thursday, Powers carded rounds of 45 and 38, respectively, for an 83 total. On Friday, the Wolves’ standout junior shot 48-44 for a 92.

After day one, Powers was in medal contention tied for fifth overall with Grundy Center’s Abbie Lindeman.

Dumbaugh, on the other hand, shot a two-day total of 224 to wind up 60th overall in the final individual standings.

She shot rounds of 60 and 53, respectively, for a 113 total on Thursday.

Then on Friday, the Lady Bulldog senior shot 56-55 for a score of 111.

Following day one, Dumbaugh was in a three-way tie for 60th in the individual standings.

Greenlee Smock of Lynnville-Sully earned the individual title in Class 1A with a two-day total of 154 (75-79).

Smock shot 40-35 on day one and 40-39 on day two.

Algona Bishop Garrigan won the Class 1A team title with a 713 total.