Kylie Powers of IKM-Manning placed 11th overall at the Class 1A Girls’ State Golf Tournament on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Ames Golf and Country Club.

Powers shot a two-day total of 175 after carding rounds of 90 (48-42) on day one and 85 (44-41) on day two.

Greenlee Smock of Lynnville-Sully claimed the Class 1A state individual title with a two-day total of 154, shooting identical rounds of 77.