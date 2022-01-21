IMK-Manning squads split with Oakland Riverside in WIC action

In a pair of makeup games, the IKM-Manning girls and boys hosted Oakland Riverside in Western Iowa Conference basketball action on Monday night at Manning.

In game one, a total of five IKM-Manning girls reached double figures in a 65-39 lopsided victory for Gene Rasmussen’s club.

In the nightcap, visiting Riverside scored 13 of the game’s final 15 points en route to picking up a 50-39 triumph over the IKM-Manning boys.

Girls’ results

IKM-Manning put together one of its best performances of the season on Monday night, as the

Wolves beat Riverside for the second time this season in moving to 4-6 in WIC play and 4-8 overall.

Thanks to an 8-0 run in the second quarter, IKM-Manning was able to lead by nine at halftime at 29-20.

Then an 8-0 run to start the third broke the game open, as the Wolves outscored the Bulldogs 22-12 in the quarter for a 51-32 lead going into the final eight minutes of play.

Mabel Langel led five Wolves’ players in double figures with 18 points, adding six rebounds and three steals.

Bianca Cadwell recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 boards to go with eight assists and three steals.

Bailee Germer also posted a double-double with 10 points and 12 boards to go with six steals.

Macie Doyel had 10 points and six steals, while Abby Neiheisel finished with 10 points, five boards and two steals.

Taylor Ferneding also had two points, five boards, three steals and two assists for the Wolves, which had a total of steals in the win.

IKM-Manning also went to the free throw line 36 times with 21 makes, while Riverside was just 9-of-29 at the foul line.

Boys’ results

Monday’s WIC matchup was tight for the majority of the night until Riverside took control midway through the fourth quarter.

IKM-Manning’s loss was its second of the season to Riverside, as the Wolves fell to 2-8 in conference play and 3-9 overall.

Riverside led 15-12 after one quarter and 23-22 at halftime. A one-point scoring advantage for IKM-Manning at 11-10 in the third pulled the two teams even at 33-33 to start the fourth.

The game was tied at 37-37 with just over four minutes left, but then Riverside went on an 11-0 run and outscored the Wolves 13-2 from that point on to pull away for the win.

Conner Halbur had a huge game for IKM-Manning with a double-double effort of 14 points and 12 boards.

Amos Rasmussen netted 11 points with five boards, two assists and one steal.

Ross Kusel had four points and two boards, as did Caden Keller. Nolan Ramsey finished with three points, six boards and four assists.