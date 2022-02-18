IMK-Manning teams drop WIC games to Underwood

The IKM-Manning girls and boys suffered Western Iowa Conference defeats on Tuesday night at Underwood.

In the opener, the IKM-Manning girls were limited to single digits in each of the final three quarters, as the Wolves dropped a 66-36 decision away from home.

In the nightcap, Keith Wagner’s IKM-Manning club was outscored 47-30 over the final three quarters in a 56-40 loss to the host Eagles.

Girls’ results

Tuesday’s 30-point loss was the second setback in a row for IKM-Manning, as the Wolves slipped to 2-7 in WIC play and 3-8 overall on the season after falling to Underwood for the second time.

The Wolves trailed only 15-12 after one quarter, but then fell behind 30-21 at halftime and 48-30 after three quarters of play.

Bianca Cadwell paced IKM-Manning with 10 points. Mabel Langel added eight points with Macie Doyel contributing seven points.

Emmie Ring also had five points. Taylor Ferneding netted four points and Abby Neiheisel had two points for the Wolves.

Boys’ results

In falling to Underwood for the second time this season, the IKM-Manning boys moved to 2-7 in WIC action and 3-8 overall on the season.

The Wolves led 10-9 after one quarter, but were outscored 13-4 in the second, as the host Eagles went up 22-14 at halftime.

Underwood then led 35-25 going into the final eight minutes of play.

Nolan Ramsey led IKM-Manning’s attack with 17 points to go with five assists.

Luke Ramsey added seven points, seven rebounds and two assists.

Eli Dreyer had six points and two steals, while Amos Rasmussen finished with four points and five boards.