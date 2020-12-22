 Skip to main content
Jorgensen paces Monarch bowlers past Harlan
Jorgensen paces Monarch bowlers past Harlan

  Updated
D-S girls bowling vs. Cyclones 2020

Kailee Jorgensen shot a 326 series to lead the Denison-Schleswig bowlers past Harlan on Thursday Cyclones Lanes at Harlan.

The win moved D-S to 2-1 in matches.

Jorgensen fired games of 158 and 168, respectively.

Natalie Castillo carded a 308 series with games of 147 and 161. Payton Mathies shot a 289 series with games of 152 and 137.

Gracie Schurke was next with a 285 series after shooting games of 155 and 130.

Claire Miller also fired a 288 series with games of 161 and 127. Abby Gehlsen finished with a 241 series, as she turned in games of 129 and 112.

