Keller, Albertersen lead IKM-Manning teams at Missouri Valley

The IKM-Manning boys and girls were in action on Saturday at the Missouri Valley Cross Country Invitational.
On the boys’ side, IKM-Manning rang up 86 team points for fourth in the final standings.
Council Bluffs St. Albert captured the boys’ team championship with 49 points.
On the girls’ side, IKM-Manning netted 109 points for sixth in the final team standings.
Logan-Magnolia won the girls’ team title with 31 points. St. Albert was second to the Panthers with 55 points.
Pacing the IKM-Manning boys on Saturday was Caden Keller, who ran third overall out of 59 athletes in 17 minutes, 24.7 seconds.
St. Albert’s Colin Little won the individual title in 16:49.6.
Lane Sams finished 13th for IKM-Manning in 18:38.9. Nathan Johnson ran 18th in 19:06.5.
Kasche Huehn finished 28th in 19:53.8. Josiah Conner took 32nd in 20:23.9. Joel McLaws ran 35th in 20:34.2, while Ryan Germer wound up 43rd for the Wolves in 21:18.3.
The IKM-Manning girls were led by freshman Emily Albertsen, who placed sixth overall out of 41 athletes in a clocking of 21:14.1.
Winning the individual title was Logan-Magnolia senior Courtney Sporrer, who crossed first in 20:01.4.
Raegan Garrison ran 15th for IKM-Manning in 22:23.0. Julianna Stribe took 32nd in 25:26.7.
Maddy Snyder ran 36th in 26:56.9, while McKenna Mullin wound up 40th overall in 21:13.3.