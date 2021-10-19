Keller, Albertersen lead IKM-Manning teams at Missouri Valley

The IKM-Manning boys and girls were in action on Saturday at the Missouri Valley Cross Country Invitational.

On the boys’ side, IKM-Manning rang up 86 team points for fourth in the final standings.

Council Bluffs St. Albert captured the boys’ team championship with 49 points.

On the girls’ side, IKM-Manning netted 109 points for sixth in the final team standings.

Logan-Magnolia won the girls’ team title with 31 points. St. Albert was second to the Panthers with 55 points.

Pacing the IKM-Manning boys on Saturday was Caden Keller, who ran third overall out of 59 athletes in 17 minutes, 24.7 seconds.

St. Albert’s Colin Little won the individual title in 16:49.6.

Lane Sams finished 13th for IKM-Manning in 18:38.9. Nathan Johnson ran 18th in 19:06.5.