Keller, Albertsen pace IKM-Manning runners at BV meet

IKM-Manning competed at the Boyer Valley Cross Country Invitational on Thursday at Dunlap.

On the boys’ side, IKM-Manning tallied 60 points for second place behind champion Missouri Valley’s first-place total of 51 points.

On the girls’ side, IKM-Manning netted 76 points for fourth behind first-place Logan-Magnolia (30), second-place Woodbine (65) and third-place Boyer Valley (69).

Caden Keller paced the IKM-Manning boys, placing third overall out of 68 runners in 18 minutes, 08.47 seconds.

Lane Sams ran seventh in 18:28.94. Nathan Johnson ran 15th overall in 19:44.29.

He was followed by Abe Polzien (17th, 19:46.33), Joel McLaws (18th, 19:46.86), Kasche Huehn (26th, 20:40.01), Jayden Phipps (30th, 20:55.77) and Ryan Germer (34th, 21:07.47).

Emily Albertsen led the IKM-Manning girls by placing fourth overall out of 42 athletes in a new IKM-Manning course record time of 21:46.43.

Raegan Garrison ran 12th in 23:16.03.