Keller sets school record in leading Wolves to cross country title

IKM-Manning began its 2022 cross country season on Tuesday at the Logan-Magnolia Invitational that took place at the Logan-Missouri Valley Golf Course.

The IKM-Manning boys enjoyed great success by placing six runners in the top 25 en route to winning the team championship with 61 points.

The Wolves just edged out runnerup Denison-Schleswig (65) and third-place Atlantic (67).

On the girls’ side, IKM-Manning netted 95 points to place fourth in the final team standings.

Logan-Magnolia earned the team title for the girls with 31 points.

Atlantic was second to the Panthers with 52 points.

IKM-Manning had two boys place in the top 10 and three in all among the top 15.

Senior Caden Keller paced the Wolves by placing fourth overall out of 107 runners in a new school-record time of 15 minutes, 43.61 seconds.

Senior Colin Lillie of Council Bluffs St. Albert won the individual title in 14:52.70.

Junior Lane Sams finished 10th for IKM-Manning in 16:52.60.

Senior Nathan Johnson ran 12th for the Wolves in 16:59.68.

Sophomore Abe Polzien ran 18th in 17:20.14.

He was followed by Reed Hinners (22nd, 17:32.01), Kasche Huehn (25th, 17:50.07), Camden Morris (39th, 18:28.97), Ryan Germer (40th, 18:30.53), Jayden Phipps (49th, 19:01.34), Joel McLaws (53rd, 19:27.32), Nathaniel Conner (57th, 19:51.40) and Hunter Julin (84th, 22:12.57).

“The boys ran really well. What helped our score was having six runners in the top 25, as that was a great accomplishment for the team,” commented IKM-Manning coach Robert Cast.

The IKM-Manning had three girls medal after placing in the top 20 on the day.

Senior Lauren Irlbeck paced the Wolves by placing 13th overall out of 72 runners in 20:16.21.

Sophomore Emily Albertsen ran 17th in 20:33.72), while sophomore Taylor Beckendorf finished 19th in a clocking of 20:41.34.

She was followed by Raegan Garrison (29th, 21:45.87), Kaitlynn Spoelstra (39th, 22:36.58), Morgan Hanson (40th, 22:40.84) and Maddy Snyder (57th, 25:52.40.