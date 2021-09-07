Kingsley-Pierson pulls away from Rockets at Westside

Kingsley-Pierson scored 39 unanswered points en route to a 51-6 victory over Ar-We-Va in the Eight-Man, District 1 opener for both teams on Friday night at Westside.

The second loss at home for Ar-We-Va on the young season dropped the Rockets to 0-2 overall on the year.

Ar-We-Va, under the guidance of first-year co-head coaches Austin Stoelk and Isaac Schaefers, pulled to within 12-6 early in the second quarter before K-P would net the game’s next 39 points.

Ar-We-Va’s lone touchdown came on a 15-yard scoring run by Will Ragaller with 11:52 left in the second quarter.

Will Ragaller, the team’s quarterback, ran for 113 yards and was 11-of-27 for 72 yards in passing.

Cooper Kock had seven receptions for 37 yards, while carrying the ball 10 times for 24 yards.

Braeden Kirsch also had four pass catches for 35 yards.

Defensively for the Rockets, Will Ragaller had 10 total tackles with seven solos. Wade Ragaller added 6.5 tackles with five solos.