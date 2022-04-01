 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kock leads Rocket boys at Audubon Invitational

Rocket boys track at Audubon

The Ar-We-Va boys opened their 2022 track and field season on Tuesday at the Audubon Early Bird.

No team points were kept.

Senior Cooper Kock led the Rockets, placing second overall in the 110-meter high hurdles in 15.71 seconds.

Audubon’s Gavin Smith won the 110 highs in 15.65.

Jonathan Dose placed fourth in the 200-meter dash in 25.08.

Underwood’s Ryan Chase won the 200 in 23.56.

Ar-We-Va’s distance medley relay team of Will Ragaller, Conner Kirsch, Braeden Kirsch and Blayne Smith ran fourth in 4:18.50.

Joshua Cone finished seventh in the 1,600-meter run in 5:52.87.

And, the Rockets’ sprint medley relay foursome of Will Ragaller, Braeden Kirsch, Wade Ragaller and Jonathan Dose ran eighth in 1:48.64.

