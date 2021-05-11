Kuemper Catholic girls shut out Monarchs on tennis courts

Kuemper Catholic dealt Denison-Schleswig a 9-0 loss in varsity girls’ tennis competition on Thursday at Denison.
The loss was the third in four matches for D-S, which fell to 4-5 overall on the season.
"Today just wasn’t our day on the courts. I knew we were in for a tough one because Kuemper has a solid team," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Spencer Pauley.
"Give Kuemper credit, as they played tough. It was fun to celebrate our seniors tonight despite the outcome," the Monarch boss added.
The D-S girls won 11 of 14 matches from Kuemper, including winning seven of nine singles matches.
Singles winners for D-S were Olivia Meyer, Zoey Beery, Silvia Estrada, Mersadees Fineran (twice), Ana Chan and Yaretzi Aleman.
Thursday’s varsity results are below.
Singles
No. 1 - Samantha Tidgren (KC) defeated Paola Martinez, 8-2; No. 2 - Jordan Schwabe (KC) defeated Kiana Schulz, 8-1; No. 3 - Alyssa Brant (KC) defeated Hailey Meseck, 8-3; No. 4 - Vanessa Breedlove (KC) defeated Evelyn Lopez, 8-0; No. 5 - Keziah Janssen (KC) defeated Hannah Weber, 8-3; No. 6 - Sophie Rohe (KC) defeated Abby Gehlsen, 8-4