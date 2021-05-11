Kuemper Catholic nips Monarch boys in tight tennis match

Kuemper Catholic won two of three doubles matches en route to earning a 5-4 Hawkeye 10 Conference tennis victory over Denison-Schleswig on Thursday at Graham Park at Carroll.

The loss snapped a two-match winning streak for D-S, which fell to 8-2 overall on the season.

D-S and Kuemper Catholic split its six singles matches.

Winning in singles play for the Monarchs were No. 1 Colin Reis, No. 4 Carson Seuntjens and No. 5 Wyatt Johnson.

Reis and Harrison Dahm teamed up for D-S to win the only doubles match for the Monarchs, which played a little shorthanded due to some athletes participating in track and field action.

"We knew that we would be without our track athletes for the doubles matches, which meant realistically we had to take at least four of the singles matches to win," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Aaron Ratliff.

"Kuemper has a deep solid team and we unfortunately took only three of them. Playing three junior varsity players in doubles was a tall task to hope that we could take two of the three matches for the team win," he added.