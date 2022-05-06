Kuemper Catholic scores early en route to soccer win over Monarchs

Kuemper Catholic raced out to a 3-0 lead and held off a late charge by Denison-Schleswig, as the Lady Knights picked up a 3-2 Hawkeye 10 Conference soccer victory over the Monarchs on Monday at Denison.

The loss snapped a two-match win streak for Chris Eller’s D-S squad, which fell to 1-4 in Hawkeye 10 play and 3-8 overall on the season.

Kuemper Catholic’s Clare Janson scored the first goal of the match just 12 minutes in, as the Lady Knights led 1-0 at halftime.

Kuemper then went up 3-0 in the second half after goals by Kenya Prescott on an indirect kick with 34 minutes remaining and Catherine Mayhall on a penalty kick with 12 minutes left in the contest.

D-S didn’t quit, though, as the Monarchs came back with two goals in the final 10 minutes of the match.

Whitlee Auen got D-S on the board with her seventh goal of the season with 10 minutes remaining on a shot from 18 yards out.

Estela Lupian was credited with the assist, her first of the season.

Then with three minutes left, Dehisy Merida netted the team’s second goal and her fourth of the season on a shot from 16 yards out on the right wing off a second assist by Lupian.

“Kuemper Catholic did some good things, but really we beat ourselves,” commented Denison-Schleswig’s Eller, whose team outshot Kuemper Catholic by a 14-13 margin with each team having 11 shots on goal.