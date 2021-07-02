Kuemper Catholic shuts out IKM-Manning girls at Irwin

Kuemper Catholic tallied four runs in the first inning on Wednesday night, as the Lady Knights earned a 10-0 nonconference softball victory in five innings over IKM-Manning at Irwin.
The loss dropped IKM-Manning to 0-19 overall on the year. The win moved Kuemper to 19-11 overall.
The Lady Knights added two runs in the third, one in the fourth and three more in the fifth to eventually win by the 10-run rule.
IKM-Manning had just two hits in the loss.
Jessica Christensen went 1-for-2 and Zoey Melton was 1-for-1 for the Wolves.
IKM-Manning’s offensive threat came in the third, but left runners stranded at second and third.
Ella Richards tossed five innings in the cirlce for the Wolves. She gave up 10 runs (six earned) on 13 hits with one walk.