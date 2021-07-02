Kuemper Catholic shuts out IKM-Manning girls at Irwin

Kuemper Catholic tallied four runs in the first inning on Wednesday night, as the Lady Knights earned a 10-0 nonconference softball victory in five innings over IKM-Manning at Irwin.

The loss dropped IKM-Manning to 0-19 overall on the year. The win moved Kuemper to 19-11 overall.

The Lady Knights added two runs in the third, one in the fourth and three more in the fifth to eventually win by the 10-run rule.

IKM-Manning had just two hits in the loss.

Jessica Christensen went 1-for-2 and Zoey Melton was 1-for-1 for the Wolves.

IKM-Manning’s offensive threat came in the third, but left runners stranded at second and third.