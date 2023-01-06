Kuemper knocks off Monarchs for second time

The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys’ basketball team began the new year with a fast start, but Kuemper Catholic rallied with a big second half en route to a 53-48 nonconference victory over the Monarchs on Tuesday night at Carroll.

The loss snapped a four-game win streak for D-S and dropped the Monarchs to 5-2 overall with both losses coming at the hands of the Knights, which dealt D-S a 66-59 defeat in their Hawkeye 10 Conference matchup back on December 3 at Denison.

A quick start for D-S resulted in the Monarchs leading 13-4 after one quarter. D-S then led 22-11 early in the second quarter and went into halftime up eight at 25-17.

In the third quarter, Kuemper Catholic rallied to take its first lead of the game at 29-27 before D-S took the lead back for a 36-32 advantage going into the fourth.

The Knights then outscored the Monarchs by a 21-12 margin over the final eight minutes to earn a fivee-point victory.

Dawson Gifford hit three, three-point shots and led Kuemper Catholic with 13 points. Michael Kasperbauer added 11 points for the Knights, which finished 23-of-47 overall from the field for 40.4 percent.

D-S had three players reach double figures.

Jaxon Wessel led the way with 14 points to go with seven rebounds and one steal.

Carson Seuntjens added 11 points, three boards, two assists and two steals, while Luke Wiebers tallied 10 points, five boards, five assists and two steals.

Lance Arkfeld finished with eight points and four boards. Gavin Hipnar had four points, five boards and one block with Jake Fink netting one point for the Monarchs to go with five assists, two boards and one steal.

For the game, D-S was just 3-of-19 from three-point range and 20-of-52 overall from the floor for 38.5 percent.

The Monarchs did connect on 5-of-7 free throws, as Wessel was perfect on three attempts at the foul line.

Kuemper outrebounded D-S by a 37-27 margin, while both teams turned the ball over 15 times on the night.

“We got out to a great start against a very good Kuemper Catholic team with a 22-11 lead,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Derek Fink.

“However, in the second half, Kuemper Catholic hit some big shots to take the lead and we just couldn’t overcome their run they put on us,” he added.

“Give Kuemper Catholic credit for bouncing back, as our guys need to do the same as we prepare to go on a road trip to Creston on Friday night,” Fink stated.

JV results

Kuemper Catholic won the junior varsity game, 68-39.

Gage Head led D-S with 13 points. Kole Towne added 11 points for the Monarchs, which trailed 33-25 at halftime.

Nash Langenfeld tallied seven points for D-S.

Easton Emery had four points, followed by Anthony Arambula and Cody Schulte with two each.

Freshmen results

Kuemper Catholic defeated the D-S freshmen boys, 55-45.

Camdyn Nemitz paced the D-S boys with 18 points.

Linkin Beeck added 11 points. Blaine Grady netted seven points. Sawyer Sonnichsen had five points.

Santiago Lopez finished with three points, while Owen Galvin had one point for the Monarchs, which trailed 26-23 at halftime.