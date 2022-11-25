Lady Bulldogs drop season opener to Panthers

The Boyer Valley girls opened their 2022-23 basketball season on Friday night with a 59-24 loss to Class 2A 13th-ranked Logan-Magnolia at Logan.

Friday’s game also was the debut for Boyer Valley first-year head coach Cody Freland, whose Lady Bulldog club fell behind 13-3 after one quarter and trailed 30-12 at halftime.

The host Panthers led 40-22 after three quarters and outscored their visitors 19-2 over the final eight minutes to win going away.

On the night, BV shot just 25 percent from the field, including sinking only 3-of-17 tries from three-point range.

BV went to the free throw line only three times with one make.

Jessica O’Day paced the BV girls with nine points and eight rebounds.

Lauren Malone added eight points (two three-pointers), three boards, two assists and two steals.

Ava Ten Eyck contributed four points, two assists and two steals, while Maria Puck finished with three points, two assists, one rebound and one steal.

Lo-Ma’s Mya Moss recorded a double-double with 19 points and 15 rebounds to lead Lo-Ma’s attack.

Macanna Guritz added 13 points and nine boards for the Panthers, which forced BV into 25 turnovers on the night.

“We’re a young team and they (Lo-Ma) have two really good post players in the Moss and Guritz girls. Those two controlled the inside and we just didn’t have an answer for them,” commented Freland.

“The focus is on our team. A lot of the girls are taking on different roles, so it’s just going to take a little time before they get comfortable in their new roles,” he added.

“We knew it was going to be a challenge against Logan-Magnolia. They have a team that’s been playing together for a while, so that was a big difference.”

“Moving forward, we just keep learning and growing. We’ll get better and keep improving,” Freeland remarked.