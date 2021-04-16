Lady Bulldogs led by Neilsen takes first place in RVC competition

The Boyer Valley girls shot a team score of 206 for first place in Rolling Valley Conference action on Monday at Dunlap.

Coon Rapids-Bayard took second at 223.

The Crusaders were followed by CAM (226), Woodbine (263) and Glidden-Ralston (272).

BV’s Katelyn Neilsen took home medalist honors with a low, nine-hole round of 44.

G-R’s Kim Dailey and CAM’s Maddie Holtz both shot 49s as well.