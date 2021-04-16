 Skip to main content
Lady Bulldogs led by Neilsen takes first place in RVC competition
Lady Bulldogs led by Neilsen takes first place in RVC competition

BV girls golf

The Boyer Valley girls shot a team score of 206 for first place in Rolling Valley Conference action on Monday at Dunlap.

Coon Rapids-Bayard took second at 223.

The Crusaders were followed by CAM (226), Woodbine (263) and Glidden-Ralston (272).

BV’s Katelyn Neilsen took home medalist honors with a low, nine-hole round of 44.

G-R’s Kim Dailey and CAM’s Maddie Holtz both shot 49s as well.

Lexi Miller carded a 53 for BV. Makenzie Dumbaugh shot a 54, followed by Maci Miller (55) and Jaci Petersen (64).

