Lady Bulldogs led by Neilsen takes first place in RVC competition

By Todd Danner
The Boyer Valley girls shot a team score of 206 for first place in Rolling Valley Conference action on Monday at Dunlap.
Coon Rapids-Bayard took second at 223.
The Crusaders were followed by CAM (226), Woodbine (263) and Glidden-Ralston (272).
BV’s Katelyn Neilsen took home medalist honors with a low, nine-hole round of 44.
G-R’s Kim Dailey and CAM’s Maddie Holtz both shot 49s as well.
Lexi Miller carded a 53 for BV. Makenzie Dumbaugh shot a 54, followed by Maci Miller (55) and Jaci Petersen (64).