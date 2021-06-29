Lady Bulldogs suffer league loss to ranked Exira/EH-K

Paige Gaskill’s Boyer Valley softball team suffered a 5-2 Rolling Valley Conference softball loss to Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton on Friday night at Dow City.
The three-run setback dropped BV to 6-6 in RVC play and 9-8 overall, as the Lady Bulldogs fell to the Spartans for the second time this season after an 8-4 loss back on June 4 at Kimballton.
BV had five hits on the night.
Alexia Miller went 1-for-3 with one run scored. Talia Burkhart was 1-for-3 with one run as well.
Kylie Petersen finished 1-for-3 with one run also.
Maria Puck went 1-for-3 with a double, one RBI and one run. Anna Seuntjens also was 1-for-3 for the Lady Bulldogs.
Makenzie Dumbaugh tossed 44 pitches for BV, allowing two runs on four hits with four strikeouts and one walk.
Danyelle Hikins threw 63 pitches, yielding three runs on three hits with four Ks and five walks on the night.