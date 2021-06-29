Lady Bulldogs suffer league loss to ranked Exira/EH-K

Paige Gaskill’s Boyer Valley softball team suffered a 5-2 Rolling Valley Conference softball loss to Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton on Friday night at Dow City.

The three-run setback dropped BV to 6-6 in RVC play and 9-8 overall, as the Lady Bulldogs fell to the Spartans for the second time this season after an 8-4 loss back on June 4 at Kimballton.

BV had five hits on the night.

Alexia Miller went 1-for-3 with one run scored. Talia Burkhart was 1-for-3 with one run as well.

Kylie Petersen finished 1-for-3 with one run also.

Maria Puck went 1-for-3 with a double, one RBI and one run. Anna Seuntjens also was 1-for-3 for the Lady Bulldogs.

Makenzie Dumbaugh tossed 44 pitches for BV, allowing two runs on four hits with four strikeouts and one walk.