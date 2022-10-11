Lady Bulldogs sweep West Harrison RVC volleyball

Boyer Valley came away with a 25-19, 25-10, 25-22 victory over West Harrison in Rolling Valley Conference volleyball action on Thursday night at Dunlap.

With the win, BV moved to 5-2 in RVC play, 14-13 overall in matches and 37-30 in games played on the year.

Maria Puck went 18-of-20 with four aces in serving for BV.

Anna Seuntjens hit all 16 of her serves with five aces to her credit. Zoey Yanak was 8-of-10.

Jessica O’Day finished 7-of-8 at the service line for the winners. Ava Ten Eyck was 6-of-8 with two aces, while Lauren Malone finished 5-of-6 with two aces.

O’Day had a team-high 10 kills. Seuntjens and Sylvia Sullivan each had seven kills. Malone and Ten Eyck each had three kills.

Malone added a team-high 24 assists in the setting department. She also had one solo block and one block assist.