Lady Knights pull away from Monarchs on softball field

Kuemper Catholic collected 15 hits and took advantage of defensive miscues by Denison-Schleswig in an 11-2 varsity softball victory over the Monarchs on Thursday night at Denison.

The loss snapped a five-game win streak for D-S, which fell to 6-2 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference and 9-4 overall after suffering only its second loss in the last 11 games.

Kuemper Catholic raced out to a 2-0 lead and led 3-0 before D-S got two runs back in the bottom of the second on a two-run home run by Emma Mendenhall.

That would be all of the offense for D-S, though, as Kuemper Catholic then scored six runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth to pull away.

D-S had six hits on the night, but Monarch batters struck out 12 times against two Lady Knight pitchers and the hosts committed seven errors in the field.

Mendenhall went 2-for-3 with two runs batted in and one run to lead D-S.

The home run was the third of the season for Mendenhall.