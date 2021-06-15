Lady Knights pull away from Monarchs on softball field

Kuemper Catholic collected 15 hits and took advantage of defensive miscues by Denison-Schleswig in an 11-2 varsity softball victory over the Monarchs on Thursday night at Denison.
The loss snapped a five-game win streak for D-S, which fell to 6-2 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference and 9-4 overall after suffering only its second loss in the last 11 games.
Kuemper Catholic raced out to a 2-0 lead and led 3-0 before D-S got two runs back in the bottom of the second on a two-run home run by Emma Mendenhall.
That would be all of the offense for D-S, though, as Kuemper Catholic then scored six runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth to pull away.
D-S had six hits on the night, but Monarch batters struck out 12 times against two Lady Knight pitchers and the hosts committed seven errors in the field.
Mendenhall went 2-for-3 with two runs batted in and one run to lead D-S.
The home run was the third of the season for Mendenhall.
Kennedy Marten went 1-for-3. Kiana Schulz was 1-for-2. Cambri Brodersen finished 1-for-2 and
Teryn Fink was 1-for-3.
Claire Leinen scored a run, as she crossed on Mendenhall’s home run.
Leinen started in the circle for D-S and took the loss in four and two-thirds innings. She gave up 10 runs on 11 hits and walked one.
Hailey Meseck relieved Leinen. She allowed one run on four hits.
"It just wasn’t our night I guess. For as well as we had been playing, we just didn’t perform offensively or defensively in this game," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Kevin Dau.
"Offensively, we didn’t give ourselves a chance after striking out 12 times and not being able to put the ball in play. Defensively, we had seven errors and I think that was kind. Not a lot of things went our way," he added.
JV results
Kuemper Catholic won the junior varsity contest, 11-7.
Ashlyn Herrig went 2-for-3 with two runs scored to lead D-S.
Autumn Nemitz also went 2-for-3 with a pair of singles. Haley Hubert was 1-for-2 with one run for the Monarchs.