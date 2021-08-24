Langenfeld earns MVP honors for Monarch softball team

Junior third baseman Kira Langenfeld was recognized as Denison-Schleswig’s most valuable player for the 2021 softball season.

That was just one of several honors handed out at the team’s postseason banquet.

Langenfeld also was named the team’s best offensive player and shared the team’s best attitude award with junior shortstop Cambri Brodersen.

Langenfeld hit .315 at the plate for D-S this past summer with 34 hits, including four doubles, two triples and team-highs for home runs with seven and runs batted in with 30.

Brodersen also was named the team’s best practice player.

Senior center fielder Paige Kastner was named the team’s hardest worker.

Junior second baseman Teryn Fink was recognized as the team’s best defensive player, while junior Autumn Nemitz was named the team’s most improved player.