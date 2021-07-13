Langenfeld, Mendenhall belt home runs in D-S regional win over Lady Titans

Dau was obviously very pleased with his team’s performance on Thursday night.

"We’ve talked about this a lot this season, but when we play well in all three phases of the game, we’re a pretty good softball team," commented Dau, whose team had no errors defensively to go with the team’s 12 offensive hits and Leinen’s effort in the circle.

"Leinen threw strikes tonight and really kept the Lewis Central batters off-balance. We played unbelievable defense behind her and then we hit the ball really, really well," he added.

"We faced the same pitcher a week ago and she sort of shut us down with only six hits, but tonight, we were more patient at the plate in letting the ball travel to the hitters a little more and they were spot on with a lot of hard hits."

Coziahr, on this night, allowed the 14 runs on 12 hits with two strikeouts and four walks.

"Langenfeld’s homer was a shot. I don’t think it got over eight-to-10 feet off the ground. Again, though, that was to right center after sitting back and waiting for a good pitch to drive," remarked Dau, whose team stranded a total of four runners on the bases.