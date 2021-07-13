Langenfeld, Mendenhall belt home runs in D-S regional win over Lady Titans

Junior Kira Langenfeld and senior Emma Mendenhall each blasted three-run home runs and freshman pitcher Claire Leinen tossed a complete-game, two-hitter, as Denison-Schleswig posted a 14-0 victory in four innings over Lewis Central in a Class 4A, Region 2 quarterfinal softball game on Thursday night at Denison.
The win snapped a two-game losing streak for D-S, which avenged a 4-3 loss to Lewis Central just eight days prior on June 30 at Council Bluffs en route to picking up its 20th win of the season against 14 losses.
LC saw its season end at 18-17 overall with Thursday’s setback.
Kevin Dau’s D-S squad faced the same LC eighth-grade pitcher (Emerson Coziahr) on Thursday night at Denison that limited the Monarchs to only six hits in the Lady Titans’ one-run win on June 30.
D-S made sure that didn’t happen again, as the Monarch bats were alive Thursday night to the tune of 12 hits by eight different girls, including four that went for extra bases.
The tone of the game was set in the first inning when Langenfeld drilled a line drive over the fence in right center for a three-run home run after Paige Kastner led off with a double and Cambri Brodersen walked.
The home run was Langenfeld’s team-leading seventh of the season, as she finished 2-for-3 with three runs batted in and three runs scored.
Her three RBIs also pushed her season total to a team-high 30.
D-S then pushed four runs across in the second to go up 7-0. After a scoreless third, the Monarchs scored seven times in the fourth to end the game because of the 12-run rule.
Up 11-0 with two runners on, the hosts sent LC packing with a three-run home run to deep center off the bat of Mendenhall to close out the contest.
The home run was the fourth of the year for the Monarchs’ No. 9 batter in the lineup Mendenhall, who went 1-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs.
Kastner finished 2-for-3 with one run. Kennedy Marten was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and one run.
Leinen went 2-for-2 with one RBI. Brodersen was 1-for-2 with two runs and Teryn Fink wound up 1-for-3 with two RBIs and one run.
Lauren Bowker also scored two runs as pinchrunner for the Monarchs.
Leinen was masterful in the circle for D-S, as she allowed only two hits (both singles) with three strikeouts and no walks in four innings of work.
Dau was obviously very pleased with his team’s performance on Thursday night.
"We’ve talked about this a lot this season, but when we play well in all three phases of the game, we’re a pretty good softball team," commented Dau, whose team had no errors defensively to go with the team’s 12 offensive hits and Leinen’s effort in the circle.
"Leinen threw strikes tonight and really kept the Lewis Central batters off-balance. We played unbelievable defense behind her and then we hit the ball really, really well," he added.
"We faced the same pitcher a week ago and she sort of shut us down with only six hits, but tonight, we were more patient at the plate in letting the ball travel to the hitters a little more and they were spot on with a lot of hard hits."
Coziahr, on this night, allowed the 14 runs on 12 hits with two strikeouts and four walks.
"Langenfeld’s homer was a shot. I don’t think it got over eight-to-10 feet off the ground. Again, though, that was to right center after sitting back and waiting for a good pitch to drive," remarked Dau, whose team stranded a total of four runners on the bases.
LC left two girls on the bases when the game was over.