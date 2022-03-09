Langenfeld named first-team all-conference selection

Denison-Schleswig had two girls recognized on the 2021-22 Hawkeye 10 All-Conference Basketball Teams released by league officials on Friday.

Senior forward Kira Langenfeld earned a spot on the first team, while sophomore guard/forward Kiana Schulz was an honorable mention selection.

Langenfeld led the D-S girls in scoring and rebounding, averaging 12.8 points and 7.5 boards per game this winter.

She also led the team with eight shot blocks, while finishing with 23 steals and 19 assists on the year.

Schulz averaged 9.5 points and 5.5 boards per game, while sinking a team-leading 41 three-point field goals.

She also collected 30 steals and handed out 13 assists on the season.

Glenwood senior Madison Camden and junior teammate Jenna Hopp both were unanimous first-team picks along with Creston junior Doryn Paup.

Those athletes honored as all-conference performers on the basketball court are below.

First Team

Madison Camden, Glenwood, Sr.; Jenna Hopp, Glenwood, Jr.; Doryn Paup, Creston, Jr.; Raegan Wicks, Harlan, Sr.; Lucy Scott, Lewis Central, Soph.; Claire Schmitz, Harlan, Sr.; Catherine Mayhall, Kuemper Catholic, Jr.; Ava Wolf, Shenandoah, Sr.

Second Team

Brianna Forks, Creston, Sr.; Kira Langenfeld, Denison-Schleswig, Sr.; Jada Jensen, Atlantic, Jr.; Missy Evezic, Council Bluffs St. Albert, Soph.; Abby Hughes, Glenwood, Sr.; Patyn Harter, Atlantic, Fr.; Pearl Reisz, Council Bluffs St. Albert, Sr.; Brynlee Arnold, Glenwood, Sr.

Honorable Mention