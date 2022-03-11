Langenfeld named MVP for Monarch girls on hardwood

Denison-Schleswig’s girls’ basketball postseason awards banquet took place last Wednesday night at the Denison High School Fine Arts Center.

The D-S girls in 2021-22 went 6-4 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference and 9-13 overall under veteran head coach Adam Mich, who just wrapped up his 14th winter campaign on the bench.

Senior forward Kira Langenfeld was recognized as the team’s most valuable player for the 2021-22 season.

Langenfeld led D-S in scoring (256 points) and rebounding (150 boards), averaging 12.8 points and 7.5 boards per game for the Monarchs this past season.

Langenfeld also led the team with eight shot blocks, while collecting 23 steals and dishing out 19 assists.

Langenfeld and fellow-senior Hannah Slater share the team’s Miss Rebound Award.

Slater, a forward-post player, averaged 5.1 points and 6.6 rebounds per game this past winter.

Senior Cambr Brodersen earned the team’s Monarch Spirit Award.

Brodersen averaged 4.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game this past season.

She led the team with 75 assists and knocked down 17 three-point baskets.

Sophomore Kiana Schulz was recognized as the team’s Rookie of the Year.

She was second on the team in scoring (9.5 p/g) and third in rebounding (5.5 p/g), while leading the team with 41 three-point field goals.

Schulz also collected 30 steals and had 13 assists on the year.

Junior forward Lauren Bowker was named the team’s most improved player.

Bowker averaged 1.6 points and 1.2 rebounds per game this past season, while hitting nine long-range bombs for the Monarchs.

Junior Kaitlyn Bruhn also was honored as the junior varsity player of the year.

Brodersen, Slater and senior Sophie Sonnichsen all were honored as captains for the Monarchs.

Hawkeye 10 Conference academic awards were presented to Brodersen, Langenfeld, Slater, Sonnichsen, Autumn Nemitz and Jocelyn Ramos.

The D-S girls as a team also received the Iowa Girls’ High School Athletic Union Distinguished Academic Achievement Award for all players in grades 9-12.