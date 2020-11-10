Langenfeld of DHS earns all-state cheerleading status

Denison High School junior Kira Langenfeld has landed a spot on the Iowa High School All-State Cheerleading Squad for the second year in a row.
The all-state cheerleaders will perform at the 2021 boys’ state basketball tournament in March at Wells Fargo Arena at Des Moines.
Langenfeld and the other all-state cheerleaders from last year were scheduled to compete at the 2020 boys’ state basketball tournament last March before their performances were canceled due to the Coronavirus outbreak at the time.
"That was pretty disappointing and I was pretty bummed, because it just felt like all of the hard work I put in went for nothing. I wanted to have that experience, so it really motivated me to try out again," commented Langenfeld in a phone interview on Wednesday afternoon.
Tryouts took place in October, but unlike a year ago when tryouts took place live in front of judges, the most recent tryouts were done virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic still in effect.
"We recorded the tryout in the gymnasium at Denison High School," noted Langenfeld, who would later be critiqued on her motions, jumps, dance ability and gymnastics.
Any varsity cheerleader of an Iowa Cheerleading Coaches’ Association (ICCA) member team was eligible to try out.
"We just recently found that I made the team, and I was pretty happy and truly fortunate that I was able to make the team two years in a row, because a lot of cheerleaders don’t get an opportunity like that," stated Langenfeld, who also participates in basketball, softball and volleyball for the Monarchs.
"Those other sports definitely help me with cheerleading. The weightlifting is a plus to help me with strength, while gymnastics and dance help as well," Langenfeld said.
A total of 33 cheerleaders were named to the all-state squad with seven others as honorable mention selections as reserve picks for the team.
So what are the chacteristics of a good cheerleader?
"First and foremost, you have to be a positive person. Then you have to have a loud voice. Good tumbling skills also can make you stand out to get noticed," noted Langenfeld, who at an early age wanted nothing to do with cheerleading.
"I wanted to play football when I was young, but I tried cheerleading in middle school and it’s been a passion of mine ever since," Langenfeld said.
The junior standout is co-coached by her mother, Heather Langenfeld, and Morgan Walker.
"We are so excited that Langenfeld made the Iowa High School All-State Cheer Squad for the second time. She has a tremendous work ethic which shows in the time she puts forth in everything she does," commented coaches Langenfeld and Walker.
"All-State provides her with an opportunity to work with some of the most talented cheerleaders from across the state."
"Her goal is to cheer at the collegiate level, so this is an awesome event to prepare her for that possibility. We are very proud of her and can’t wait to watch her at the state basketball tournament," Heather Langenfeld and Walker remarked.
Langenfeld said that she would love to have a future in cheerleading at the next level.
"My goal is to be a cheerleader in college at a big university. I would love to go to Florida and cheer for the Gators. Now that would be awesome," Langenfeld said.