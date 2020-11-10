Langenfeld of DHS earns all-state cheerleading status

Any varsity cheerleader of an Iowa Cheerleading Coaches’ Association (ICCA) member team was eligible to try out.

"We just recently found that I made the team, and I was pretty happy and truly fortunate that I was able to make the team two years in a row, because a lot of cheerleaders don’t get an opportunity like that," stated Langenfeld, who also participates in basketball, softball and volleyball for the Monarchs.

"Those other sports definitely help me with cheerleading. The weightlifting is a plus to help me with strength, while gymnastics and dance help as well," Langenfeld said.

A total of 33 cheerleaders were named to the all-state squad with seven others as honorable mention selections as reserve picks for the team.

So what are the chacteristics of a good cheerleader?

"First and foremost, you have to be a positive person. Then you have to have a loud voice. Good tumbling skills also can make you stand out to get noticed," noted Langenfeld, who at an early age wanted nothing to do with cheerleading.