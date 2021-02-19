Last-second basket lifts Glenwood past Monarch boys

Glenwood’s Ryan Blum led his team with 33 points, but none were bigger than his final two, as the senior rebounded his own miss and scored right before the buzzer sounded to give the Rams a 62-60 nonconference victory over Denison-Schleswig on Monday night at Denison.

The win improved Glenwood to 18-2 overall, while the loss dropped Derek Fink’s D-S squad to 7-13 overall.

Monday’s contest was tight throughout, as Glenwood led 15-13 after one quarter and 33-28 at halftime. The Rams then led by eight at 47-39 to start the fourth.

Glenwood maintained a seven point lead at 53-46 with four five minutes remaining, but a 5-0 D-S run pulled the Monarchs to with 53-51 just a minute later.

Glenwood then led 58-54 with two minutes left and 60-58 with one minute remaining.

Then two free throws by Carson Seuntjens with 39.4 seconds left pulled D-S even at 60-60.

The game was still tied with 19 seconds left to play when Glenwood called a timeout having to go the length of the court.