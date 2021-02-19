Last-second basket lifts Glenwood past Monarch boys

Glenwood’s Ryan Blum led his team with 33 points, but none were bigger than his final two, as the senior rebounded his own miss and scored right before the buzzer sounded to give the Rams a 62-60 nonconference victory over Denison-Schleswig on Monday night at Denison.
The win improved Glenwood to 18-2 overall, while the loss dropped Derek Fink’s D-S squad to 7-13 overall.
Monday’s contest was tight throughout, as Glenwood led 15-13 after one quarter and 33-28 at halftime. The Rams then led by eight at 47-39 to start the fourth.
Glenwood maintained a seven point lead at 53-46 with four five minutes remaining, but a 5-0 D-S run pulled the Monarchs to with 53-51 just a minute later.
Glenwood then led 58-54 with two minutes left and 60-58 with one minute remaining.
Then two free throws by Carson Seuntjens with 39.4 seconds left pulled D-S even at 60-60.
The game was still tied with 19 seconds left to play when Glenwood called a timeout having to go the length of the court.
Blum had his hands on the ball last, driving down the middle of the lane in the final seconds.
His first shot fell off, but rebounded the miss and had a point-blank lay-in right before the clock hit zero for the win.
Blum scored 17 of his game-high 33 points in the second half. Caden Johnson added 15 points for the Rams.
Blum and Johnson drained three, three-point baskets apiece, as Glenwood had eight trifectas on the night.
Braiden Heiden led the attack for D-S with 20 points, including 16 in the second half alone with three, three-point shots to his credit.
Heiden also had seven rebounds and three assists.
Aiden Schuttinga complemented Heiden with 17 points after also sinking three long-range shots, including two in the first half. He added two boards and two assists.
Hunter Emery drained three, three-point shots for nine points to go with two boards and two shot blocks.
Seuntjens added eight points with six before halftime. He also had three boards and three assists.
Evan Turin had four points, all in the first half, while finishing with five boards and three assists.
Carter Wessel had one point, three assists and two boards. Matthew Weltz wound up with one point and one carom for the Monarchs, which converted 10-of-26 three-point tries and were 22-of-49 overall from the field for 44.9 percent.
D-S also was 6-of-11 at the free throw line.
"We had an opportunity to play the team who tied for the conference championship and had 17 wins with only two losses. We stood toe-to-toe with them for 32 minutes and had a chance to take the lead with under a minute to go," commented Fink.
"We just couldn’t come up with a big stop or big rebound, as Glenwood was able to make a tip-in at the buzzer," he added.
JV results
The D-S junior varsity boys edged Glenwood in overtime, 56-55.
Luke Wiebers led D-S with 22 points.
Jaxon Wessel added 14 points. Lance Arkfeld had seven points, followed by Gavin Hipnar with six, Lucas Segebart with four and Jakob Wigg with three.
The Monarchs led 24-18 at halftime. It was 52-52 going into OT.