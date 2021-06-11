Late home run lifts Woodbine girls past Ar-We-Va

The Ar-We-Va girls lost 3-1 to Woodbine in Rolling Valley Conference softball action on Monday night at Woodbine.

The loss was the third in a row for Ar-We-Va, which fell to 2-3 in RVC play and overall.

Ar-We-Va collected four hits in the loss.

Kora Obrecht went 2-for-3 and scored her team’s lone run.

Sara Schurke was 1-for-3 with a double and drove in Obrecht.

Sophie Jackson also was 1-for-2 at the plate.

Jadeyn Smith took the pitching loss for the Rockets, allowing three runs on five hits with one K and no walks.