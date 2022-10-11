Lawton-Bronson deals Wolves third straight setback

IKM-Manning dropped a 20-13 decision to Lawto-Bronson in Class A, District 8 football action on Friday night at Manning.

The loss was the third in a row for IKM-Manning, which finished 1-5 in District 8 and slipped to 1-6 overall going into the Wolves’ final regular season game this Friday night against Ogden at Manning.

L-B outgained IKM-Manning in total yards, 275-208.

The host Wolves had 51 yards rushing and 157 yards passing, while the Eagles came up with 68 yards on the ground and 207 yards through the air.

L-B led 13-0 late in the second quarter before IKM-Manning got on the board with 12 seconds left before halfime on a 13-yard Ross Kusel to Cooper Irlmeier pass to make it 13-7 at the half.

L-B led 20-7 after three quarters. In the fourth with 9:57 remaining, IKM-Manning got a one-yard scoring run from Kusel to the game’s scoring.

Ben Langel led all IKM-Manning rushers with 19 carries for 26 yards.

Davis Rasmussen also ran the ball three times for 20 yards.

In passing, Kusel was 13-of-25 for 157 yards with the one scoring pass to Irlmeier, who led all Wolves’ receivers with five catches for 48 yards.

Eli Dreyer had four pass catches for 33 yards, while Ben Ramsey hauled in three passes for 67 yards.

Defensively, Hunter Smith had 5.5 tackles, including two solos.