Lawton-Bronson ends season for IKM-M girls

The 2022 softball season for IKM-Manning came to an end on Friday night, as the Wolves lost a high-scoring 25-12 decision to Lawton-Bronson in a Class 2A, Region 3 first-round postseason contest at Irwin.

IKM-Manning finished 2-17 overall.

With the win, Lawton-Bronson improved to 4-24 overall and will take on third-ranked and unbeaten Logan-Magnolia (25-0) in a regional quarterfinal game on Wednesday night at Logan.

Both teams had their offenses in full gear early on, as L-B led 10-8 after two innings and 12-9 after three.

L-B led 17-11 when the Eagles plated eight runs in the top of the seventh to break the game open at 25-11. IKM-Manning scored once in the bottom of the seventh to end the scoring.

Taylor Beckendorf led IKM-Manning’s offensive attack by going 3-for-5 with a double, one run batted in, two runs scored and two stolen bases.

Lauren Greving finished 2-for-3 with two runs for the Wolves.

Jessica Christensen went 1-for-2 with one RBI and three runs.

Alikxa McGinn was 1-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs. Carlee Neal also went 1-for-4 with a pair of RBIs.

Ella Richards threw in the circle for IKM-Manning, as she gave up the 25 runs (three earned) on 21 hits with three strikeouts and two walks.