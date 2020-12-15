 Skip to main content
LC boys hand D-S first loss in bowling
  • Updated
D-S boys bowling vs. LC

Lewis Central handed the Denison-Schleswig boys their first bowling loss of the season with a tight 2,884-2,854 victory on Thursday at Council Bluffs.

Lucas Segebart led D-S with a 451 series after shooting games of 185 and 266, respectively.

Blake Polzin carded a 392 series with games of 203 and 189.

Kyle Segebart shot games of 167 and 218 for a 385 series. Christian Schmadeke shot a 383 series with games of 205 and 178.

Harry Dahm also carded a 315 series with games of 139 and 176.

Jake Fink wound up with a 307 series after firing games of 169 and 138.

The D-S boys went into Baker bowling ahead by 84 pins and kept the lead until the last game when Lewis Central wound up with a 30-pin victory.

The D-S junior varsity boys defeated LC, 2,517-1,951.

Devin Fink paced D-S with a 417 series after games of 182 and 235, respectively.

He was followed by Parker Bekkerus (223-136--359), Josh Holm (208-148--356), Brandon MacGregor (148-167--315) and Derek Scheuring (144-136--280).

