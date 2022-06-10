LC's Nailor no-hits Monarchs in Hawkeye 10 baseball action

Lewis Central left-handed pitcher Devin Nailor no-hit Denison-Schleswig on Tuesday night, as the Class 3A seventh-ranked Titans came away with a 15-0 Hawkeye 10 Conference baseball victory in four innings at Council Bluffs.

The loss was the second in a row and seventh in eight games for Travis Wessel’s D-S club, which fell to 1-4 in the league and 3-8 overall.

“The final score was no way an indication of how the game actually went,” commented Wessel.

“They had two big innings, but if we make some plays defensively, it would have been a totally different game. There were a lot of crucial plays that extended the innings for them and you just can’t do that against good teams like Lewis Central,” he added.

“Ya, we didn’t have hit, but it’s not like we didn’t put the ball in play. We struck out only two times and they (LC) made some outstanding plays defensively. We hit a lot of balls hard, but they just seemed to be right at them.”

Both teams stranded only one runner.

“We left only one on because we just didn’t get a lot of guys on. They left only one on because most of their runners scored,” Wessel said.

After a scoreless first inning, LC plated eight runs in the bottom of the second after one out.

“We should have been out of the inning down 1-0 or no worse than 2-0, but we hurt ourselves defensively and that just opened the door for them,” Wessel said.

The Titans pushed one run across in the third and plated six runs in the last of the fourth to end the game due to the 15-run rule.

LC took advantage of four walks in its at bat in the fourth.

Wyatt Randeris started on the hill for D-S and took the loss in three innings of work. He gave up nine runs on six hits with two walks.

Lance Arkfeld relieved Randeris and tossed two-thirds of an inning. He yielded five runs on two hits with three walks.

Gavin Hipnar also saw time on the mound, as he gave up one run on one hit with one walk.