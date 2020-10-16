Led by Vargas, Monarch boys run second at Ida Grove

The Denison-Schleswig cross country teams were back in action on Monday at the Odebolt-Arthur/Battle Creek-Ida Grove Invitational at Ida Grove.

The D-S boys netted 111 points and finished second overall in the final team standings behind champion Siouxland Christian’s 88 points.

On the girls’ side, D-S tallied 257 points to take home 11th place overall.

Woodbury Central/Kingsley-Pierson won the team title for the girls with 50 points. Manson-Northwest Webster was runnerup with 74 points.

"Tonight was a great night to run. The weather was beautiful. The kids really pushed hard on this course," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Bradley.

Boys’ results

Adolfo Vargas led the D-S boys on Monday, as he placed seventh overall out of 170 runners in a time of 18 minutes, 31.10 seconds.

Eric Brannon of Siouxland Christian won the individual title in 17:09.30.