Leinen no-hits Heelan in Monarch loss to Crusaders

Eighth-grade pitcher Claire Leinen no-hit Sioux City Heelan on Friday night, but the Crusaders took advantage of five Denison-Schleswig errors en route to a 3-1 nonconference softball victory at Denison.
The loss was the fifth in a row and sixth in seven games for D-S, which played at home for the final time this season in slipping to 3-12 overall on the year.
D-S scored the game’s initial run in the bottom of the first inning.
Heelan tied it with a run in the top of the fourth.
The Crusaders then scored twice in the fourth to take a two-run lead.
Leinen threw all seven innings for D-S, as she struck out eight Heelan batters and walked three with all three Crusader runs being unearned.
D-S had two hits in the loss.
Paige Kastner went 1-for-4 with a double and Allana Arfeld was 1-for-3 with one run batted in for the Monarchs.
"Leinen threw another great game for us, but like it’s been all year, we just didn’t play well enough defensively behind our pitcher," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Kevin Dau.
"The majority of our errors have been on routine plays that we just have to make. We’ve struggled all year defensively and that’s been the difference," he added.
"At the same time, we had only two hits and that’s not going to win a lot of games," stated Dau, whose team stranded a total of six runners on the bases.
Heelan left three girls on.
The D-S girls completed their regular season on Monday night against Carroll High at Carroll.
JV results
D-S won the junior varsity game, 6-3.
Anna Meyer went 1-for-2 with a double and one run for D-S. Lauren Bowker also went 1-for- 2 with a double.
Kaitlyn Bruhn was 1-for-1 with two runs.
Kiana Schulz, Autumn Nemitz, Delaney Lutz, Addison Inman and Anna Wiges all hit safely for the Monarchs with singles as well.
Nemitz threw five innings for the win, as she gave up three runs on three hits with one strikeout and four walks on the night.