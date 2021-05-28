Leinen two-hits A.L. in Monarch victory on softball field

The Denison-Schleswig varsity softball team put together 12 hits on Wednesday night, as the Monarchs picked up their first win of the season with a 10-3 nonconference triumph over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln at Denison.

The win moved D-S to 1-2 overall on the year.

Kevin Dau’s D-S club scored all 10 of its runs in the first four innings, netting five in the first, one in the second, three in the third and one more in the fourth.

A.L. plated two runs in the top of the fifth and added another in the seventh to close out the scoring.

Kira Langenfeld went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs for D-S. Claire Leinen was 2-for-3 with a double and one run batted in.

Hannah Slater also went 2-for-4. Anna Meyer and Emma Mendenhall each went 1-for-2 with one RB and one run.

Mendenhall’s hit was a double.

Paige Kastner went 1-for-3 with one RBI and two runs. Teryn Fink was 1-for-3 with a double and two runs scored. Cambri Brodersen also was 1-for-3 with one RBI and one run for the winners.