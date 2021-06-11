Leinen's 27 strikeouts power D-S past Shenandoah in sweep

The Denison-Schleswig girls traveled just under two hours south to Shenandoah on Monday night and came away with a doubleheader sweep of the Fillies in Hawkeye 10 Conference softball action.
D-S won game one, 8-2, and then picked up an 11-4 triumph in game two.
The sweep enabled D-S to extend its win streak to four games, as the Monarchs moved to 5-1 in H-10 play and 8-3 overall.
"It was a long road trip and hot. The girls performed well. We hit the ball, played well defensively for the most part and got solid pitching," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Kevin Dau.
Freshman pitcher Claire Leinen threw both games for D-S and finished with 27 strikeouts in the two games, including 17 in the first game alone.
Leinen allowed 11 hits in the two games, three in game one and eight in the nightcap.
"Leinen was in command all night. She did a great job of placing the ball where she wanted, whether it was hitting the corners or making them chase with her rise ball," Dau remarked.
"Shenandoah helped us out with some mistakes and we were able to take advantage. It was nice to get two Hawkeye 10 victories," the Monarch boss noted.
Game one
D-S wasted little time in setting the tone in game one, as the Monarchs batted around the order in their first time up en route to scoring seven runs.
Leadoff batter Paige Kastner actually singled and doubled in the first inning. In fact, the first five batters in the lineup all hit safely.
D-S scored its final run in the top of the third, as Cambri Brodersen belted the first home run of her career with a shot over the fence down the left field line.
Kastner finished 2-for-4 with one run batted in and one run. Hannah Slater was 2-for-4 with two doubles.
Kira Langenfeld also went 2-for-4 with one run and two stolen bases.
Brodersen finished 1-for-3 with her home run and two runs.
Kennedy Marten was 1-for-3 with one RBI and one run. Kiana Schulz also was 1-for-3 with one run for the Monarchs.
Leinen went the distance in the circle, giving up the two runs on only three hits with her 17 Ks and four walks.
Shenandoah scored both of its runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Game two
The D-S girls collected 10 hits in the nightcap.
The Monarchs scored five times in the second inning and pushed four more runs across in the third for a 9-0 advantage.
Shenandoah got three back in the last of the fourth to make it 9-3, but the Monarchs then got two in the top of the fifth to go up 11-3.
The host Fillies scored the game’s final run in the bottom of the fifth.
D-S had 10 hits.
Kaitlyn Bruhn went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Marten went 1-for-4 with two RBIs and one run. Slater was 1-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and one run.
Langenfeld finished 1-for-3 with one RBI.
Schulz went 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Emma Mendenhall was 1-for-3 with two runs. Autumn Nemitz was 1-for-1.
Teryn Fink went 1-for-3 with a double, two runs and two stolen bases, while Brodersen finished 1-for-5 with one run for the Monarchs, which stranded a total of 13 runners on the bases.