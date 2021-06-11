Leinen's 27 strikeouts power D-S past Shenandoah in sweep

The Denison-Schleswig girls traveled just under two hours south to Shenandoah on Monday night and came away with a doubleheader sweep of the Fillies in Hawkeye 10 Conference softball action.

D-S won game one, 8-2, and then picked up an 11-4 triumph in game two.

The sweep enabled D-S to extend its win streak to four games, as the Monarchs moved to 5-1 in H-10 play and 8-3 overall.

"It was a long road trip and hot. The girls performed well. We hit the ball, played well defensively for the most part and got solid pitching," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Kevin Dau.

Freshman pitcher Claire Leinen threw both games for D-S and finished with 27 strikeouts in the two games, including 17 in the first game alone.

Leinen allowed 11 hits in the two games, three in game one and eight in the nightcap.

"Leinen was in command all night. She did a great job of placing the ball where she wanted, whether it was hitting the corners or making them chase with her rise ball," Dau remarked.