Lewis Central defeats D-S girls in bowling

The Denison-Schleswig varsity girls’ bowling team suffered its first loss of the season on Thursday, as Lewis Central traveled to Denison and left Lucky Lanes with a tight 2,555-2,524 triumph.

The loss dropped D-S to 2-1 overall in matches on the year.

The D-S girls trailed by 76 pins going into baker bowling and wound up falling by 31 pins.

Claire Miller paced the Monarchs with a 361 series after firing games of 127 and 234, respectively.

Payton Mathies carded a 354 series with games of 153 and 201.

Brianna Musgrave shot games of 161 and 139 for a 300 series.

She was followed by Nevaeh Brandt (135-147--282), Brittany Musgrave (127-153--280) and Elizabeth Cary (92-129--221).

JV results

The D-S junior varsity girls defeated Lewis Central, 1,777-1,660.