Lewis Central defeats D-S girls in bowling

The Denison-Schleswig varsity girls’ bowling team suffered its first loss of the season on Thursday, as Lewis Central traveled to Denison and left Lucky Lanes with a tight 2,555-2,524 triumph.
The loss dropped D-S to 2-1 overall in matches on the year.
The D-S girls trailed by 76 pins going into baker bowling and wound up falling by 31 pins.
Claire Miller paced the Monarchs with a 361 series after firing games of 127 and 234, respectively.
Payton Mathies carded a 354 series with games of 153 and 201.
Brianna Musgrave shot games of 161 and 139 for a 300 series.
She was followed by Nevaeh Brandt (135-147--282), Brittany Musgrave (127-153--280) and Elizabeth Cary (92-129--221).
JV results
The D-S junior varsity girls defeated Lewis Central, 1,777-1,660.
Bobbi Jepsen led D-S with a 295 series after shooting games of 161 and 134.