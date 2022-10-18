Lewis Central dumps Monarch girls in three sets

The Denison-Schleswig varsity volleyball team concluded its regular season on Thursday night with a 3-0 Hawkeye 10 Conference loss to Lewis Central at Denison.

LC defeated McKenzie Mich’s D-S club 25-7, 25-12, 25-14, as the Monarchs finished 0-10 in Hawkeye 10 play, while moving to 3-23 overall in matches and 9-59 in games.

D-S will now turn its attention to postseason play, as the Monarchs travel to Boone tonight (Tuesday) for a Class 4A regional quarterfinal contest with the host Toreadors at 7 p.m.

“Lewis Central has a very good team with a lot of good hitters. They’re hitters are always put in good situations to perform and they also do a great job when out of system,” commented Mich.

“We got a lot of energy tonight from our girls on the bench. They showed a lot of support and I think that elevated our play a little bit,” she added.

“I thought Addison (Inman) and Claire (Leinen) had good nights hitting the ball for us. Granted, we didn’t have a lot of kills, but they were able to perform tonight.”

“It wasn’t the regular season we wanted as a team. I’m hoping we can put a good match together at Boone and possibly get a win. We just need to go there and play with confidence. I know the girls have it in them,” Mich said.

D-S had a good serving night with 35 successful tries in 35 attempts.

Kaylie Baker hit all eight of her serves with two aces. Ashlyn Herrig was good on all seven of her attempts with two aces.

Addison Inman also was 7-of-7. Kaitlyn Bruhn and Whitlee Auen both were 5-of-5. Chloe Mendenhall was 2-of-2, while Claire Leinen hit her only serve attempt.

Inman paced the Monarchs at the net with four kills. Leinen added two kills.

Bruhn, Baker, Auen and Gaby Cardenas all had one kill.

Baker led the team with seven assists in the setting department.

Leinen and Baker each had six digs to pace the Monarchs. Bruhn added five digs. Inman, Anna Wiges, Herrig and Auen all had four digs.

Leinen and Auen each tallied one block assist in the match.

JV results

Lewis Central won two straight games from the D-S junior varsity girls, winning 25-9, 25-6.

Elli Heiden led all D-S servers by going 5-of-5.

Kamden Bruhn also was good on all three of her serves.

Jordyn Linn, Mayah Slater and Lauryn Turin all had one kill.